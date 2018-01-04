Pregnant Woman Shot Before Delivering Baby At Hospital: Sheriff

Joshua Caleb Norman (Davidson County Sheriff's Office)

LEXINGTON, NC - A pregnant woman was found shot in the chest by Davidson County Sheriff's Deputies Wednesday and deputies are searching for the man they believe shot her.

Davidson County Sheriff David Grice said three men came to a home on the 300 block of Myrtle Dr. in Thomasville to borrow money from a man. An argument ensued and the man's 21-year-old girlfriend, eight months pregnant, was caught in the crossfire and shot twice.

Police are looking for Joshua Caleb Norman of Lexington for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

She was airlifted to a local hospital where she delivered the baby by C-section. Both the mom and child are considered stable.

Anyone with information on Norman or the crime should call the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 336-242-2105.

