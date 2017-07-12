Prescient Bringing Hundreds Of Jobs To Triad

MEBANE, NC - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper attended a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to introduce a company bringing a plant and hundreds of jobs to the Triad.

Prescient, a technology company focused on 'revolutionizing the building environment,' will open a new plant in Mebane that will bring between 200 to 250 jobs to Alamance County.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will start at 9:30am. Prescient is a technology company focused on the construction industry and environment @WFMY pic.twitter.com/LUroA9wsGd — kandacereddtv (@KandaceReddTV) July 12, 2017

Cooper said he supports Prescient because 'they're focused on a greener, safer, better and cheaper way to construct.'

