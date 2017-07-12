WFMY
Close

Prescient Bringing Hundreds Of Jobs To Triad

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:40 AM. EDT July 12, 2017

MEBANE, NC - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper attended a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to introduce a company bringing a plant and hundreds of jobs to the Triad. 

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Prescient, a technology company focused on 'revolutionizing the building environment,' will open a new plant in Mebane that will bring between 200 to 250 jobs to Alamance County. 

Cooper said he supports Prescient because 'they're focused on a greener, safer, better and cheaper way to construct.'

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories