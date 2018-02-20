GREENSBORO, N.C. -- North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is calling on the Department of Homeland Security to release any information it has on possible election tampering and security issues in the state.

In a letter to Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Stein expresses his concern over alleged meddling by the Russians in the 2016 elections.

"We know now, indisputably, that the Russians tried to influence our elections in 2016," Stein told WFMY News 2 in an interview Tuesday. "The imperative that we face now is what can we do today so that in 2018, it does not impact the outcomes of our elections in North Carolina?"

Stein said he needs to know what security threats Homeland Security has on record so they can work together to prevent tampering in 2018.

His letter to the Department of Homeland Security outlines national intelligence issues related to elections. He cites a DHS report from 2016 that confirmed the Russian Government hacked private computer systems of the Democratic National Committee and in some cases "malicious actors gained access to state voting-related systems."

The letter brings up DHS testimony that Russia "targeted election related voting systems in at least 21 states." He also cites recent indictments of Russian nationalists and businesses. Some of these people are accused of spreading rumors of voter fraud investigations in North Carolina, according to Stein.

"What the Russians want to do, is they want to divide us and they want to weaken our commitment to our democracy. And the way they can do that is to make people think our votes don't count. I believe our votes do count," Stein said.

The Attorney General is asking Homeland Security to respond by March 5th.

Stein is requesting information on vulnerabilities in election infrastructure in NC and on potential issues with elections hardware and software systems. He also would like to hear recommended countermeasures to prevent issues. He asks Homeland Security send an updated NSA report detailing Russian hacking efforts in 2016 that relate to North Carolina.

We reached out to Homeland Security and the DHS Press Secretary wrote back in an email, "As a matter of policy, we do not comment on official correspondence. We will respond as appropriate."

He also linked us to a news release, that states DHS is planning coordination meetings with state and local election officials, private sector companies and federal partners to talk about elections and cybersecurity.

