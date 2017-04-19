Principal Suspended At Guilford Co. School After Incident Involving Students

Naquita Brewington-McCormick, Principal at Welborn Academy of Science and Technology Pic. Guilford County Schools System (Photo: Custom)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A Guilford County Schools Principal has been placed on suspension following an incident involving students.

Nora Murray with the Guilford County Schools said Naquita Brewington-McCormick, principal at Welborn Academy of Science and Technology was suspended on April 11, due to an incident involving two students. Murray said they can't elaborate on the specific details of the incident.

Murray said the incident happened during dismissal and was a considered a ‘serious situation.’ Both parents and law enforcement were contacted about the incident.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

There are two administrators that are overseeing the school while the principal is suspended.

The school system released the following statement:

“We are deeply concerned for all involved, and we are deploying additional district personnel to support the school and strengthen its safety protocols and processes.” - Nora Carr, chief of staff.

Copyright 2017 WFMY