Bianca Tanner had so much of her life ahead of her.

The 31-year-old had just moved to Charlotte with her 3-year-old son. She’d been a teacher at Reedy Fork Elementary in Guilford County but had just hired by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Tanner was raising her 3-year-old son and was in a new relationship with a man named Angelo Smith.

No one knew that relationship would end her life.

Angelo Smith is in prison for her death. He's never shared his side of the story, until now.

It's the first time we're seeing Angelo Smith since he arrived here a year and a half ago. Dressed in a grey jumpsuit and white tennis shoes, Smith seems adjusted to this new normal. But he certainly hasn't forgotten.

"The circumstances under which I'm here are on my mind every day," admitted Smith.

Smith's been in Central Prison since 2016, when he pleaded guilty to Manslaughter, Kidnapping, Concealment of a Death and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. They’re all charges related to Tanner.

The crime happened two years earlier on June 7th, 2014 at their Charlotte apartment.

Smith said a fight over a text message turned into a physical fight that led to Tanner’s death.

Tonight in an exclusive interview on WFMY News 2 at 11, Smith recounts the last moments of Tanner’s life, what lead to her death and what he did afterward that got him into even more trouble.

