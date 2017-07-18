Professional Drivers Go Extra Mile To Beat The Heat

Race Car Drivers Beat The Heat

ALTON, VA - Professional race car drivers are going the extra mile to beat the heat.

Even on a nice day, the inside of a race car can quickly reach up to 140 degrees.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Kerrigan Smith is the COO of Virginia International Raceway in Alton.

He says drivers use special cooling equipment to say cool.

"TMI Racing Products offers a cooling system and cooling shirt," said Smith. "The cooling shirt is used to pump water. It plugs into a system and pumps cold water through a suit drivers wear underneath their racing suits."

Andrew Davis is a professional race car driver in the IMSA Series.

"There's lots of things that we hook up to ourselves to try to stay cool," said Davis. "Helmets are designed for safety. But, there's also some cooling devices in there too. An air system can plug into the helmet and blow cool air."

A race car can heats up due to the engine, seats, race suits, and environment.

"It gets hot. The car is getting hot from the engine, heat, brakes, and exhaust," said Davis. "Everything cooks inside of the car."

Drivers can also drink water through their helmets to stay cool and hydrated.

Copyright 2017 WFMY