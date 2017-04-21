'Property Brothers' Johnathan, Drew Scott Coming To High Point Furniture Market

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 19:TV personalities Jonathan Scott (L) and Drew Scott at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2" at Dolby Theatre on April 19, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2017 Getty Images)

HIGH POINT, NC - Famous for renovating and decorating houses on HGTV, Jonathan and Drew Scott are stopping at the High Point Furniture Market to show their own creations on Saturday.

The Scott brothers are hosting a meet and greet at 2:00 p.m. in the Coaster's showroom at 111 R. Commence Avenue for buyers and market attendees.

They are promoting their collection Scott Living which includes dining room sets, bedroom sets, sofas, accent pieces and more.

