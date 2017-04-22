'Property Brothers' Jonathan, Drew Scott Coming To High Point Furniture Market

Famous for building and decorating houses on HGTV, Jonathan and Drew Scott are stopping at the High Point Furniture Market to show their own creations on Saturday. (Photo: WFMY)

HIGH POINT, NC - Famous for renovating and decorating houses on HGTV, Jonathan and Drew Scott are stopping at the High Point Furniture Market to show their own creations on Saturday.

The Scott brothers are hosting a meet and greet at 2:00 p.m. in the Coaster's showroom at 111 R. Commence Avenue for buyers and market attendees.

They are promoting their collection Scott Living which includes dining room sets, bedroom sets, sofas, accent pieces and more.

