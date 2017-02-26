Protest In Response To ‘Real Men Provide, Real Women Appreciate It' Billboard

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – A new highway billboard has a lot of people talking, and now protesting.

Sunday, a protest was organized in response to a billboard that reads, “Real men provide, real women appreciate it.”

PREVIOUS: Billboard Stirs Debate, Protest in Winston-Salem

A Facebook event is calling for all people, men and women, who think the sign is offensive to step up and do a public demonstration at Merschel Plaza in Winston-Salem.

The Facebook event wants to be clear about what they are protesting,

We are NOT protesting that the sign is capable of existing, or the people who put it up, or the ad agency, or the right to put it up. We are protesting patriarchy and sexism, and that this antiquated way of thinking about women exists at all. We are protesting the implied demand that women be silent and appreciate, regardless of whatever circumstances, their role as non-providers.

At the protest they will be making a large collection of alternative billboards with a more positive slogan, according to the Facebook event.

Each person is asked to bring a flat sheet that will be used as the handmade billboard. At 3:00 p.m. there will be a vote for which slogan will be put on an actual billboard on I-40 in the near future.

The Facebook event also says that people can take home their ‘billboards’ to hang from porches, businesses, yards, or anywhere to spread a positive message and make Winston-Salem one giant positive billboard.

