Protesters Call For HB2 Repeal Outside Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, NC -- A group of protesters gathered outside the Greensboro Coliseum Thursday afternoon to call for a full repeal of House Bill 2.

Members of Progress NC, the Human Rights Campaign and Equality NC wanted to remind people that March Madness isn't being played in the Triad.

Right now several Greensboro citizens have gathered in continued protest of #HB2 as #MarchMadness begins today. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/SOUQr8PxRG — Bailey Pennington (@Bailey_Marie93) March 16, 2017

Last year, the NCAA relocated the first and second rounds of the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament from Greensboro to Greenville, South Carolina because of the law.

Marty Rouse with the Human Rights Campaign told WFMY News 2, "Let's bring the games back to North Carolina and to Greensboro where they belong. They don't belong anywhere else. This is tournament town. And it's time for the legislature to wake up and bring the games back to North Carolina by repealing HB2."





The North Carolina General Assembly passed the so-called "bathroom law" in March 2016. In part, the law requires people use the bathroom in government buildings that matches the sex on their birth certificate. Opponents say HB2 discriminates against the transgender community. Supporters say the law is common sense and protects people's privacy in the bathroom.

Last month, Governor Roy Cooper called on lawmakers to vote on a clean repeal of HB2.

© 2017 WFMY-TV