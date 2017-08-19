Protestors, Counter-Protesters Face Off In Alamance County

GRAHAM, N.C. - Two groups of protesters are lining opposite sides of the street around the confederate monument at the Graham Courthouse.

On one side is a group supporting the monument of about 60 people. On the other side is about 30 people who oppose the monument. They are separated by deputies and police.

They've been on scene since about 10 tonight. And the Alamance County Sheriff tells WFMY News 2 that the situation appears to be peaceful and under control. But he has neighboring agencies on alert in case backup is needed.

WFMY News 2 has crews on the scene. And we'll continue to monitor what's happening.

