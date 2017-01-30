WFMY
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Close

Protests At PTI Airport Over Immigration Travel Ban

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 7:21 PM. EST January 30, 2017

Protests At PTI Airport Over Immigration Travel Ban

Protesters are coming together at Piedmont Triad International Airport to voice their concerns of President Trump’s Immigration Travel Ban.

The group of protesters obtained a permit which allows up to 150 people to participate. Organizers said they want to keep the protest peaceful. The protesters are in an area that won’t interrupt traffic at the terminal.

The protest coincides with other airport protests across the country including some at airports in Raleigh and Charlotte.


 

Copyright 2016 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories