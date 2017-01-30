Protests At PTI Airport Over Immigration Travel Ban
Protesters are coming together at Piedmont Triad International Airport to voice their concerns of President Trump’s Immigration Travel Ban.
The group of protesters obtained a permit which allows up to 150 people to participate. Organizers said they want to keep the protest peaceful. The protesters are in an area that won’t interrupt traffic at the terminal.
Some parents brought their kids out to be part of the protest @WFMY pic.twitter.com/zaor6x8seS— Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) January 30, 2017
The protest coincides with other airport protests across the country including some at airports in Raleigh and Charlotte.
Protest is dispersing @WFMY pic.twitter.com/1Q4hLNqnGc— Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) January 31, 2017
Copyright 2016 WFMY
