Providence Grove High Student Dies, Another Hurt in Single-Car Wreck

LIBERTY, NC - A Providence Grove High School student died in a single-car accident Sunday morning in Randolph County.

The 16-year-old passenger, Colby Haithcock of Pleasant Garden, died when the car he was riding in ran off the road in Liberty, hitting several trees.

Haithcock was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:20.

Highway Patrol says the driver, 17-year-old Evan Deforge, was going around a curve on Bumpass Road in Liberty when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and lost control of the 2005 Sierra Truck he was driving. The truck went off the left side of the two-lane road and collided with trees.

Neither was wearing a seatbelt according to Highway Patrol.

Deforge, also a PGHS student, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and is stable.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY