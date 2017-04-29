PTA Hosts Fundraiser For Greensboro Student Killed While Crossing Street

The community is coming together after a a five-year-old girl was hit and killed while crossing a Greensboro street with her mother. (Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk, WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC - The community is coming together after a a five-year-old girl was killed while crossing a Greensboro street with her mother.

Zamiya Jackson died last week after investigators say the girl and her mothers were crossing Holden Road in front of the Food Lion when Ron Robinson Jr. struck both of them.

On Saturday Jackson's school PTA hosted a car wash and bake sale to raise money for her funeral.

You can purchase baked goods or get your car washed from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 2610 Four Seasons Blvd in Greensboro.

