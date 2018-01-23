PTI Airport Name Change On Hold; Authority Board Wants Public Input

Photo: WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO - The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority voted unanimously Tuesday to put the name change to PTI Airport on hold.

"After hearing the concerns and information from the public, I think it's a good process to slow down and put it on hold," explained Mayor Allen Joines, who is also a member of the board.

The authority wants to get public input and complete the branding process before they move forward with changing the name. For the time being, the name will remain Piedmont Triad international airport.

The branding and public input process is expected to take place over the next few months.

The airport authority says the decision is in response to outcry from the public.

The authority announced last month that it would change the airport's name to Central North Carolina International Airport.

The airport's office received around 40 emails and 20 calls from concerned citizens regarding the name change.

Those against the name change spoke at an airport authority meeting and showed an online petition that had more than 6,000 signatures.

Members of the public can submit recommendations to the airport's online contact form.

