PTI Airport Suffers Power Outage, Multiple Flights Delayed

GREENSBORO - WFMY News 2 has learned Piedmont Triad Airport has been without power Tuesday morning since around 5 a.m. Many flights between 5:25 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. are delayed.

Duke Energy's outage map shows PTI in the outage area and said a nearby car accident caused the outage around 4:45 a.m. The outage map reports power could be out until 7:30 or 8 a.m.

Check flyfrompti.com for more information about flight delays.

Update: PTI airport is running on generators, some flights are able to get out. Power may not be restored until after 8am. Stay with @WFMY — Tracey McCain (@TraceyMcCain) August 29, 2017

