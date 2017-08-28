WFMY
PTI Airport Suffers Power Outage, Multiple Flights Delayed

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 6:58 AM. EDT August 29, 2017

GREENSBORO - WFMY News 2 has learned Piedmont Triad Airport has been without power Tuesday morning since around 5 a.m. Many flights between 5:25 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. are delayed.

Duke Energy's outage map shows PTI in the outage area and said a nearby car accident caused the outage around 4:45 a.m. The outage map reports power could be out until 7:30 or 8 a.m. 

Check flyfrompti.com for more information about flight delays.

