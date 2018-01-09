Popular Grocery Chain Publix Coming To Greensboro

A recent poll shows that Publix is one of the most regarded companies in the U.S. Tampa Bay Times photo

GREENSBORO - Publix is coming to Greensboro.

The popular grocery chain has executed a lease at the corner of West Gate City Boulevard and Guilford College Road at Grandover Village.

An email from Publix sent Tuesday morning says the store will be roughly 49,000 square feet. An opening date isn't known yet.

