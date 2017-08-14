Quarry Park Set To Open in Winston-Salem

Quarry Park in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Winston-Salem's new Quarry Park is set to open on Tuesday.

The city will celebrate the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community celebration.

There will be a bounce house, free lunch for the first 50 guests, raffles, free yoga sessions, and giveaways.

City leaders are expected to attend the celebration, including Mayor Allen Joines and members of the City Council.

City Officials say the park was supposed to open back in July, but more work needed to be done.

Parks and Recreations Director William Royston says the 12-acre park features a freshwater lake, walking and hiking trails, and a scenic overlook that gives a great view of downtown Winston-Salem.

The park is the site of a former Vulcan quarry and includes overlooks, an observation pier, bathrooms, and green space.

The project also includes construction of the Waughtown Connector, a greenway that connects the Waughtown area to the park and extends to the Peachtree Greenway to provide access from Reynolds Park and the Salem Creek Greenway.

Voters approved $5 million for Quarry Park and the Waughtown Connector in the November 2014 bond referendum.

The grand opening celebration will be held on Tuesday at Quarry Park at 10 a.m.

The access road to the park is at 2450 Reynolds Park Road, next to the William Roscoe Anderson Jr. Recreation Center.

If you plan on attending the community celebration, be on the lookout for road closures.

Reynolds Park Road is closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Peachtree Street to replace two bridges.

Drivers should follow the detours posted using Argonne Boulevard

Copyright 2017 WFMY