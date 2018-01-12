Quick Thinking NCDOT Workers Save Child's Life

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Two North Carolina State Farm Incident Management Assistance Patrols drivers saved a child's life earlier this week.

The incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Monday, January 8th near mile marker 100 on Interstate 73.

Triad IMAP driver Robert Remini says he came upon a woman standing outside her car panicking. She told him her 4-year-old daughter was choking on her seatbelt.

With the help of fellow worker, Denny Thrift, they were able to cut the seatbelt and free the girl.

Emergency services then arrived and provided treatment on the scene. The girl had some bruising on her neck but was okay.

Remember, if you are ever stranded in area covered by NCDOT State Farm Safety Patrol, simply dial *HP from your phone.

© 2018 WFMY-TV