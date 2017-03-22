'Rage Donations' Helping Triad Nonprofits

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Nonprofits in the Triad are seeing a boost from so-called 'rage donations.'

The term refers to people donating to causes that they think are not supported under President Trump's administration.

Some organizations that have seen more support include the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, and most recently, Meals on Wheels.

The food delivery program for the elderly saw a surge in donations after the President released his budget proposal.

The budget would cut a federal block grant that provides funding for the program. It also decreases the budget for the Department of Health and Human Services, which funds most of the Winston-Salem branch of Meals on Wheels.

It's still unclear what affect this would have on our local Meals on Wheels program, according to Lee Covington, President of Winston-Salem Senior Services.

"Thirty-three percent of our meals on wheels budget is a combination of federal and state governmental support," Covington explained. "So we're watching the budget closely."

World Relief High Point, an organization that helps refugees settle in the Triad, has also seen a rise in support.

"Ever since the first executive order was issued that impacted refugees, the local community has just stepped up enormously," said Joe McCann, Director of Church Engagement for World Relief High Point.

According to McCann, last month they had 70 people show up for volunteer training.

"That's like three times the amount we usually have," he explained.

McCann also said that the organization has seen a notable increase in donations of items and money.

