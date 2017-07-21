Raging Flames Engulf Old Mill In Western NC

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. - Fire crews are trying to contain a massive fire Friday evening that has rapidly spread throughout an old mill building in Granite Falls.

The fire broke out at the Old Shuford Mill on Falls Avenue, directly across the road from Granite Falls Police Department.

#BREAKING: A massive fire has broken out at Shuford Mills outside of Hickory. @wcnc is en route to the scene



Video courtesy of @kota_sick pic.twitter.com/EF9BBCzgiy — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) July 22, 2017

There is no word yet on whether anyone was inside the building or if there are any injuries as a result of the fire.

As crews battle the flames, it is too early to determine what may have caused the inferno.

Stick with WCNC.com, as crews are headed to the scene to provide updates.

% INLINE %

© 2017 WCNC.COM