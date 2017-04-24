Rain Making Mess Across The Triad: Farms & Trees

Heavy rains making a mess at Rudd Farm in Greensboro. (Photo: WFMY)

From flooding to downed trees, the heavy rains are making a mess all around the Triad.

Kenneth Rudd, of Rudd Farm in Greensboro says some of their strawberry crop is ruined with all this rain. The ripe strawberries absorb all them moisture, making them too mushy to sell or eat, so they have to throw them out. Rudd says this will set them back in business about a week because they have to wait for the rain to clear and the ground to dry up before they can clear away the soggy strawberries.

"It still depends on Mother Nature," Rudd explains "If it dries up, we'll still have more blooms and more berries coming so we should have a good crop. And if it doesn't get too hot we may have an extended season to make up for most of it."

Rudd says they picked all the berries they could ahead of the heavy rainfall, but weren't able to get to all the ripe ones in time. He says the silver lining is that his corn crop is getting some much needed rain.

Scott Saintsing, owner of Outdoor Exposure tree removal company, also has a busy week ahead. He ways they've been slammed since the storm started with uprooted trees, split trees and rotten trees falling in people's yards. He says it's a little unusual because it hasn't been that windy, but all this rain is making the ground soft and easier for trees to fall.

"If anyone has any doubts about their trees or concerns, it's always better to give us a call and let us know so we can take a look so that way you're being preventative," Saintsing says. "That way hopefully you won't have to worry about it coming down on your house, car things like that."

Here's what you can look for on your tree if you think it might have to remove a rotting tree. Check to see if the bark is flaking off at the bottom or if it's dropping excessive branches. Also, just because there are leaves on it, doesn't mean the tree is alive. Saintsing says that's the biggest misconception he hears on the job.

If you have any cocerns with a tree in your yard or neighborhood, call your local tree service.



