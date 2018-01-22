Rally Opposing Duke Energy Rate Hike Set For Wednesday in Greensboro

Duke Energy work truck (Photo: Bloomberg, Custom)

GREENSBORO - Coal ash community members along with environmental and public health advocates are rallying Wednesday afternoon in Greensboro to oppose Duke Energy's request to raise customers’ rates.

The rally is a call for the North Carolina Utilities Commission to reject the rate hike for Duke's coal ash cleanup. Duke believes it will cost about $3 billion to clean up its ash coal spill - which could rise to $8 billion over 40 years. In 2016, Duke agreed to pay a $6 million fine for a big spill that coated the Dan River with liquefied coal ash in 2014.

The spill coated 70 miles of the river on the North Carolina-Virginia border in more than 30,000 tons of sludge after a pipe burst at a holding pit at Duke Energy’s power plant in Eden.

In August, Duke Energy asked state regulators for a rate increase totaling $647 million, representing a 13.6 percent average rate increase for all groups of customers.

RELATED: Duke Energy Proposes a 13.6 Percent Rate Hike On Customers

A public hearing will start at 7 p.m. at the Guilford County Courthouse on Eugene St.

The rally and press conference are a collaborative event from Sierra Club, the Green Party, Democracy Greensboro, Democratic Socialists of America, the NAACP, NC Warn, Down Home NC, and student groups from UNC Greensboro and North Carolina A&T.

WHEN: 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 24

WHERE: Guilford County Courthouse, Courtroom 1C, 201 S. Eugene St., Greensboro

Copyright 2017 WFMY