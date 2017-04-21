Ralph Lauren Confirms Job Cuts In the Triad Area

Photo: WFMY News 2

HIGH POINT, NC - Over 100 local jobs are on the line as one of High Point's largest employers says it is continuing with its plan to reduce their headcount in certain areas.

The company released this statement:

We are continuing to deliver on the Way Forward Plan to return the Company to sustainable, profitable growth. As part of this, we have conducted a comprehensive assessment of all areas of our business and will reduce headcount in select areas. North Carolina remains a critically important hub for our business.

The company confirms with WFMY News 2 that 107 positions with be cut from the Beechwood, Pendleton, and Eagle Hill Drive locations.

All employees who have been layed off have been notified. The type of positions that are being cut include managers overseeing operations including supply chain, fulfillment, and IT infrastructure. People also working as computer operators, client support technicians, and senior systems engineers are being cut.

Cuts to stores across the country were announced back in July 2016.

