Randolph Co. EMS Wants to Move From 24-Hour Shifts To 12-Hour Shifts

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A typical 8-hour day at work is tiring. Now, imagine working a 24-hour shift!

It's a reality for 54 employees with Randolph County Emergency Medical Services.

Emergency Management is now pushing to move to 12-hour shifts for public safety reasons.

"Switching to 12 hours, you'd decrease the chance or risk of a medical error in terms of the care we provide," Major Bradley Beck explained.

In recent years, EMS has seen an increased call volume, according to Beck. He says employees working 24 hour shifts are often on calls well into the middle of the night.

"So they don't get much sleep," Beck said. "An extremely tired driver is even more dangerous than an intoxicated driver."

Beck believes a shift change would also help retain employees, because many have left in recent years to go to counties that don't run on 24-hour shifts.

However, in order to change shifts, the county would have to add 21 new positions to make the new schedule work.

Beck did not have estimates on how much that would cost, but he said it would be "significant."

Emergency Management plans to go before County Commissioners in the coming months with its proposal.

