Randolph Co. Man Hits Tree, Dies In ATV Crash

ASHEBORO — A Randolph County man died Sunday night in an ATV crash when he ran off the road and hit a tree.

Robert Alan Bolick, 29, of Sophia, was driving an ATV on Commerce Place in Asheboro when it went off the right side of the road around 6:30.

Asheboro Police and the traffic unit were called to the scene.

