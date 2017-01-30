Randolph Co. Sheriff's Deputies Making Sure Churches Are Safe

Place of Worship Security Training Program (Photo: Custom)

ASHEBORO, N.C. --Randolph County Sheriff's Deputies are making sure churches are safe.

The sheriff's office is now offering a Place of Worship Security and Safety Training Program.

Here's how it works - deputies attend church and go over how to handle emergency situations and possible threats inside the church.

The sheriff's office is offering the program to any place of worship that requests it.

RCSO has expanded the program to include the Rest and Rehabilitation centers in Randolph County.

For further information contact Sgt. Jim Sparks directly at jesparks@co.randolph.nc.us or (336) 362-1869.

Copyright 2016 WFMY