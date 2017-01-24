Randolph Co. Sheriff's Office Helps 2-Yr-Old After Dog Dies

Oliva at the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. Pic. Randolph County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Custom)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- If you’ve ever lost a pet as a child you know how heartbreaking it can be. The same is true for a 2-year-old girl who will never see her dog, Toby again.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case after the dog was discovered in a pond.

But the Sheriff’s Office is also stepping in to rally around Olivia and her grandmother, Shannon Rice.

On Friday, the Sheriff’s Office surprised both Olivia and Shannon. The family was invited to the Sheriff’s Office to have breakfast with a deputy. They were greeted by Deputy Dan and Handler Deputy Randall Purvis.

Sheriff Graves also gave Oliva, a stuffed animal in remembrance of Toby. But that’s not all. The North Carolina Zoo Society also gave the family a one-year membership to the North Carolina Zoo. The Randolph County Animal Shelter has also offered to give them a cost-free adoption. The Blue Flint Animal Hospital is stepping in to provide medical care for up to 6 months for the family if they decide to adopt.

If you have any information about Toby please call 336-318-6699.

