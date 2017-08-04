Randolph Co. Toddler To Be Featured In Calendar

Randleman toddler to be featured in 2018 calendar supporting babies born with club foot. (Photo: WFMY)

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- A Randolph County toddler is in the spotlight after he was chosen to be featured in a calendar seen around the world.

2-year-old Liam Scarlett's picture will be featured for the month of February in he 2018 Club Foot Cuties calendar.

Amber Scarlett, Liam's mother, says he was born with club foot, which is a birth defect where a foot is twisted out of shape. She entered Liam into the calendar contest on Facebook and his photo was selected.

Clubfoot affects about 1 in 800 babies nationwide.

There are ways treat clubfoot, the most common being casting. That's where doctors will move the baby's foot to the correct position and put it in a cast to keep it in place.

The calendar serves as a way to raise awareness for the birth defect. The proceeds benefit Miracle Feet, an organization that works to serve healthcare providers and those impacted by clubfoot around the world.

© 2017 WFMY-TV