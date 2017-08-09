Randolph Co. Woman Arrested For Fraud

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

A Randolph County woman was charged with fraud this week after being found to have had one count of obtaining property by false pretenses and one misdemeanor count of workers' compensation fraud.

Nicole Ewing was arrested on July 31 on account of endorsing weekly benefit checks and failing to disclose that she was working for another employer. Ewing is also accused of misrepresentation on her Industrial Commission Form 90 Report of Earnings by failing to disclose that she was working while receiving workers' compensation benefits from the insurance company.

“Fraud is not a victimless crime,” said Compliance and Fraud Investigative Director Bryan A. Strickland, “It results in higher premiums and, ultimately, higher costs to taxpayers.”

