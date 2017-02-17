Random Acts Of Kindness Day In The Triad

Greensboro Police were surprised with a basket of beef jerky from Beef Jerky Outlet. Patrick Wright/WFMY News 2 photo.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- National Random Acts of Kindness Day brought out the best of the people in the Triad.

At the Greensboro Police Department, staff from the Beef Jerky Outlet delivered hundreds of dollars' worth of jerky to Greensboro officers Friday.

In a release, the company said it was participating in the day because, "Beef Jerky Outlet is excited to give back to the men and women in blue who work hard each day to keep their communities safe."

Each of the company's 80 locations are participating in the day.

At Aycock Middle School in Greensboro, students have been participating in a Random Acts of Kindness Week.

Monday, faculty and staff dressed in formal wear and delivered Ring Pops to random students. The school's drumline played for students as they walked into class, and administrators even rolled out the red carpet for them as they entered the school.

During the week, students were also asked to write anonymous notes with positive messages. The next day, the notes were posted on random students' lockers.

Administrators say students will use Friday to reflect on the good things they've done for each other during the week.

