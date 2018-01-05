Kenyatta McKeithan holds her lottery ticket that she believes is worth $500. However, lottery officals say the win was caused by a malfunction in the system. (Photo: WLTX)

The Powerball and Mega Millions combined are worth close to 1 billions dollars. With this amount of cash, people are lining up to buy tickets. You know the chances of winning are low so why the lottery craze?

You fantasize about freedom. This means money freedom, time freedom, travel freedom, stress freedom.

You have a better chance of being in a car accident or struck by lightning than winning the lottery, which is 1 in 292 million. Yet, these odds aren't a deterrent because you don’t think rationally. You tend to buy for emotional reasons and rationalize your decision. But, think about the stories we know of people who have millions of dollars whether it’s celebrities, professional athletes, people who own big brands – Apple, Microsoft, Facebook. They all seemingly live a life of luxury. And they’re doing this because of big money. So you automatically think that if you have millions then you’ll have the same lifestyle.

A common misunderstanding about wealth is that it's easy to maintain. You’ve got to be smart about money. We’ve all heard the sensationalized stories of lottery winners who’ve lost it all. You think how can that be. How can you spend millions of dollars in a short amount of time and be broke. Look, the everyday person can’t stick to a budget of 50K/year. So imagine managing millions of dollars. You can blow right thru it if you don’t know what you’re doing.

Play the lottery if you want. It’s an inexpensive fantasy. Someone’s gonna win it so why not you?

