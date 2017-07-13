Recliner On U.S 421 Caused Crash That Killed 1, Injured 5: Highway Patrol

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- A recliner left on U.S. 421 caused a 3-car wreck that killed a man and sent five people to the hospital, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, near mile-marker 421.

A black truck was towing the recliner on its trailer, when the recliner fell off into the middle of the road, according to Troopers.

The driver of a red pickup truck stopped in the road because of the recliner. Troopers say that's when a van struck the truck and overturned on the side of the highway.

A green passenger car also struck the red truck.

The driver of the van was killed in the crash. Troopers identified the man as Robert Long, 53, of Winston-Salem.

Five other people involved in the crash were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Troopers are looking for the driver of the black pickup truck that they believe left the recliner on the highway. Troopers say charges are pending against that driver.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Highway Patrol at (336) 761-2441.

