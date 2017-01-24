Red Dye from Hanes Leaks into Peters Creek in Winston-Salem

A red dye leaked out of Hanes Dye & Finishing Company and into Peters Creek in Winston-Salem Tuesday morning.
Winston-Salem Fire Department Division Chief Jeff Heitman says the dye leaked through a seam in its piping and spilled out into the creek, which runs below Hanes' facility. The dye is non-toxic and mixed with water. The stretch of the creek most affected was along Northwest Boulevard.
"Of the 400 gallons that spilled, only a third of that got into the creek," Heitman said. "And that was already diluted with water."
Heitman says he believes fish have died as a result of the leak but it poses no threat to the public. The leak has been contained after the W-SFD got the call around 10:20 Tuesday morning. The North Carolina State Division of Water is monitoring the situation for the rest of the day.
