On Friday night, World Relief High Point welcomed what they thought would be the last group of refugees to the Triad from Eritrea – a small African nation. (Photo: World Relief High Point, Custom)

HIGH POINT, NC – Triad refugee groups are hopeful but remain cautious in regards to the uncertainty of President Trump's travel ban, which is currently suspended.

On Saturday, the U.S. Justice Department filed a court motion against the suspension of President Trump's travel ban on people from seven mainly Muslim nations.

The move comes in an attempt to reverse Friday's ruling by a federal judge in Washington state, which halted the ban temporarily.

Whatever happens next will decide the fate of millions of refugees across America, including thousands of people in the Triad.

Jennifer Foy, Director of World Relief of High Point says thousands of her clients are stuck in a whirlwind of uncertainty over the travel ban.

"A lot of our refugees have been terrified by this,” said Foy. “Not knowing if their family be able to come or if they will ever be able to travel. A lot of fear. A lot of immigrants they just don't know. I've had a lot of refugees ask me 'Will I be sent back?'"

World Relief of High Point is a non-profit agency that helps refugees find a place to re-settle in the Triad.

Foy spent much of last week canceling plane tickets for dozens of refugees who were supposed to come to the Triad through March.

Now that the travel ban has been suspended, Foy says she and her staff are starting the process of working with the federal government and rebooking those tickets.

“Not only does it give us hope that some of this may change,” said Foy. “But it gives them hope because they're seeing the American process and it shows them that they can trust that the system works.”

However, Foy says she doesn’t want any of her clients to act too hastily.

She's telling families of refugees to be patient, and stay put until the dust begins to settle.

“We've told them don't travel. At this point, things are changing hour by hour in some cases,” said Foy. “We don't want someone to end up overseas and have their Visa revoked and not be able to get back."

On Friday night, World Relief High Point welcomed what they thought would be the last group of refugees to the Triad from Eritrea – a small African nation.

Shortly after their arrival to the Triad, the travel ban was lifted.

Now, organizers expect more refugees to arrive locally starting Monday.

It is possible there will be more court activity and an appeal over the next few days.



(© 2017 WFMY)