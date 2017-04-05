Reidsville Man Found Dead Inside His Home: Police

Flashing Lights on Police Car (Photo: Jacom Stephens, (c) Jacom Stephens)

REIDSVILLE, NC - The Reidsville Police Department found a man dead in his home while they were responding to a medical call.

Police went to the 500 block Thomas Street and found Terry Wayne Hagwood, 61, dead. Police said that it looks like he suffered a head trauma, but the cause of death is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing to determine Hagwood’s cause of death. Reidsville Police Department is seeking help from the public and anyone with any information is asked to call Lt. S. Coates at 336-347-2338, Sgt. K. Mitchell at 336-347-2336, or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward

