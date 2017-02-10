Reidsville Native McNeill is New NCSHP Commander

Glenn M. McNeill

Reidsville native Glenn McNeill is the new Commander of the NC State Highway Patrol.

After serving with Highway Patrol since 1994, McNeill was appointed by Governor Roy Cooper on Feb. 2. Serving with Colonel McNeill as Deputy Commander will be Lt. Colonel Vic Ward, who recently served as Acting Commander beginning Jan. 9.

“I look forward to working with Commander McNeill and Deputy Commander Ward to keep our state safe,” Governor Cooper said. “The brave men and women of the Highway Patrol work tirelessly to protect North Carolina and I’m thankful for their service.”

McNeill was the Director of Training for the Patrol since 2014. McNeill started as a Trooper in Durham and later served with the Special Operations Section and as a Troop Commander. McNeill is a Mount Olive College grad with a degree in Business Management and Organizational Development. He graduated from the FBI Academy in 2015 as a distinguished graduate.

