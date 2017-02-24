Triad Mosques Reaching Out After Reported Death Threats Against Muslims

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Winston-Salem-area Muslims are reaching out to the community after death threats were allegedly made during a local meeting of conservative activists last week.

The Annoor Islamic Center in Clemmons will open its doors Friday for its 1:30 p.m. services. It will then host a town hall-style meeting in which members of the public can ask questions about Islam.



The other two mosques in the area will also have their doors open during afternoon services.

The FBI is investigating reports of death threats made against Muslims during a meeting in Kernersville.

Based on what the FBI has learned, this meeting happened last week. It reportedly involved a group of people listening to a guest speaker talk about the Muslim Brotherhood, a political and social Islamic group. A recent article in The New York Times says the White House is weighing whether it will designate the group as a terrorist organization.

The Triad City Beat first covered this meeting and posted audio it says is from the meeting on it's website. At one point in the recording, you can hear one person say, "Any recommendations on how we can stop this? Because my only recommendation is to start killing the h*** out of them."

The comment follows an extended conversation about Muslims who the speaker suggests are trying to take over the United States.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations heard about this meeting through media reports and asked the FBI to investigate. Before the group contacted the FBI, the agency was alerted by local residents that this meeting occurred.

In a statement, a FBI spokeswoman said, "The FBI is aware of news media stories about a recent meeting in North Carolina where comments were reportedly made against the Muslim community. We are working with our local law enforcement partners to determine if a federal violation involving threats of violence that is not speech protected under the First Amendment has occurred. The safety and security of our citizens is a priority for the FBI and we have been in contact with local community leaders to assure them we take potential threats of violence very seriously."

The FBI is tracking down who was at this meeting to see how real this supposed threat is.

