Cell Phone Videos Capture Intense Moments at NC Mall

CONCORD, N.C. -- Police say a fight at Concord Mills led to a false shooting report Saturday night.

According to Concord Police, officers intervened a physical altercation between two people at the shopping center's food court. Shortly after the fight, someone at the shopping center yelled about shots being fired and confusion spread throughout Concord Mills, police said.

Concord Police said following arrival, officers determined that no weapons were used and no gunshots were fired.

WCNC viewer Johnny Kounlamith shared videos of the chaotic scene.

Concord Police is currently at Concord Mills after receiving reports of gunfire inside the mall. No shots have been fired, no one has been located with a gun, no one located with any type of injury. /jsh

— Concord PD (@ConcordNCPolice) February 25, 2018

Witnesses tell WCNC that some of the stores inside Concord Mills were briefly under a lockdown. Concord Police said the mall resumed its businesses Saturday night.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.

