Rescue Crews Find Body Of Missing Boater In Yadkin Co.: Sheriff

Yadkin Memorial Park (Photo: WFMY)

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. -- The search for a missing boater is over after the Yadkin County Sheriff says they found a body Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff, Jeffrey David Key, 39, a resident of Yadkinville, was the boater who was missing. They found his body around 10:30 in the morning.

There is no suspicion of foul play at the time, and the Sheriff told WFMY News 2 they are taking Key's body to the medical examiner to determine is an autopsy is necessary.

Rescue crews got the call around 10 Fridya morning of a boater who had gone overboard in Hampton Lake inside Yadkin Memorial Park. The boat, a small one-person fishing boat, was recovered.

Friday the Sheriff said,

"We feel certain that it was a boating accident. There were several fishermen on the lake this morning and heard a call of distress. Didn't actually witness the person going into the water but heard a call of distress. Since this lake does not allow motor boats, only trolling boaters, it obviously took a while for any one to get to that location to try to assist."

Rescue crews, including dive teams and blood hounds, were out on the water for hours. Sheriff Oliver says the water visibility was clear and the lake was calm. He says they searched about 20-30 feet under water, starting near the dam, but expanding the search as the day continued.

The park closed once crews were called to the scene. It's not expected to be open in the morning while the search crews are still out there.

Sheriff Oliver says this is the first major incident on the lake he's seen. The park has been open to the public for about 3 years.

