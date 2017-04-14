Rescue Crews Search For Missing Boater In Yadkin Co.

Yadkin Memorial Park (Photo: WFMY)

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. -- A park in Yadkin County is shut down due to the search of a missing boater. That's according to West Yadkin Fire Department who was called to the lake earlier Friday after a boat was found unoccupied.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office is there along with five additional teams at Yadkin Memorial Park. The gate is locked. A park worker said they had to close it earlier on Friday due to the incident.

Yadkin Memorial Park closed due to a situation inside. We know Yadkin Co. Sheriff's Office is there along w/ dive crews @WFMY pic.twitter.com/an2Noov67g — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) April 14, 2017

A dive team, a sheriff’s deputy and a person with a search dog have been allowed to go inside the park. There is a 140 acre lake inside the park called lake Hampton, and people are allowed to fish and boat on the water.

A park worker said they should be back open on Saturday.

