Restaurants Open in the Triad for Christmas 2017

Flat lay of Delicious Christmas themed dinner table with roasted meat steak, appetizers and desserts. Top view. Holiday concept. (Photo: Merinka, This content is subject to copyright.)

Everyone wants a delicious meal this Christmas, but some of us don't want to cook. We've been there.

That's why WFMY News 2 compiled a list of some Triad restaurants that are open Christmas Day! Now all you need to do is make a reservation, sit back, and relax before your holiday meal!

Ruth's Chris Steak House - 800 Green Valley Road, Suite 100, Greensboro

Open noon - 8 p.m. All reservations are booked.

Katharine Brasserie & Bar - 401 North Main Street, Winston-Salem

Offering a Christmas brunch buffet ($35 for adults and $20 for children.) You can call to make a reservation at (336) 761-0203. Click here to see the menu for Christmas day.

Imperial Koi Asian Bistro Sushi Bar - 1941 New Garden Road # 200, Greensboro

Open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call to make a reservation at 336-286-3000. More info: imperialkoigso.com

Print Works Bistro - 702 Green Valley Road, Greensboro

Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. All reservations are booked. A special Christmas menu is available on their website: printworksbistro.com

Green Valley Grill - 622 Green Valley Road, Greensboro

Open from noon to 8 p.m. There's no more reservations available, but the bar top is open to first come, first serve.

If you know of any other restaurants open on Christmas that we should add, let us know at wfmy-webteam@wfmy.com.

