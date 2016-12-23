Restaurants Open On Christmas Day

Friends Happiness Enjoying Dinning Eating Concept (Photo: Rawpixel Ltd, Rawpixel Ltd.)

Looking for a great Christmas meal without having to cook it yourself? We get it!

WFMY News 2 compiled a list of some restaurants that are open Christmas Day! Now all you need to do is make a reservation, sit back, and relax before your holiday meal!

Ruth's Chris Steak House - 800 Green Valley Road, Suite 100 Greensboro, NC 27408

Open 12 - 8 pm call and make a reservation at 336-574-1515 or visit their website

Katharine Brasserie & Bar - 401 North Main Street Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Enjoy a three course meal which is $52 for adults and $26 for children. You can call to make a reservation at (336) 761-0203. Click here to see the menu for Christmas day.

Imperial Koi Asian Bistro Sushi Bar - 1941 New Garden Rd # 200 Greensboro, NC 27410

Open from 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM! Call; to make a reservation at 336-286-3000. Check out their website for menu and other info.

Print Works Bistro - 702 Green Valley Rd, Greensboro, NC 27408

Open from 12:00 pm– 8:00 pm! Call and make a reservation at 336-379-0699. You can also make a reservation online on their website.

Copyright 2016 WFMY