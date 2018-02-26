Rev. Billy Graham: His Life By The Numbers, Years, and Millions

Evangelist Billy Graham delivers his message at the Billy Graham Crusade at Flushing Meadows Park 24 June 2005 in Flushing Meadows, New York. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Millions continue to share memories and moments as they mourn the loss of America’s pastor. Although his life and ministry cannot be simplified by just a short list of his accomplishments, below is a rundown of interesting facts and statistics surrounding Rev. Billy Graham’s 99 years serving his mission.

BY THE NUMBERS

2: Number of degrees Graham earned; Bachelor’s in Theology from Florida Bible Institute (now Trinity Bible College) dip and a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology from Wheaton College.

13: From Harry S. Truman to Donald Trump, number of U.S. Presidents who met with Graham.

16: Numbers of weeks Graham’s 1957 crusade ran nightly in New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

38: Number of languages his first best-selling book, Peace with God, was translated into.

61: Number of times Graham appeared on the Gallup Poll’s list of the “Ten Most Admired Men in the World.”

66: Number of years his radio program, “Hour of Decision”, was broadcast weekly, (from 1950 to 2016.)

95: Age of Graham during his final sermon/address in 2013.

400: Number of radio station across the world that ran the “Hour of Decision” broadcast in syndication.

581: Number of radio stations across the U.S. that ran the “Hour of Decision” broadcast in syndication.

6,000: Number of people who attended his first crusade in Los Angeles.

425,000: Number of subscribers to Decision magazine.

BY THE YEARS

1918: Year Graham was born outside of Charlotte, North Carolina.

1934: Year Graham committed to becoming a preacher of the Gospel, after hearing traveling evangelist, Mordecai Ham.

1947: Year Graham was named President of Northwestern Schools, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

1950: Year the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association was founded.

1957: Year Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. joined Graham as his New York City Crusade.

1973: Year Graham held his first crusade in South Africa after denouncing apartheid.

1989: Year Graham’s crusades were broadcast via satellite to 185 countries and territories.

2005: Year of Graham’s last crusade in New York City.

2010: Year a LifeWay Research’s survey found Graham to be the most “influential living pastor.”

2013: Year the North Carolina General Assembly passed a resolution naming Graham the state’s “Favorite Son.”

2015: Year Graham’s last books, God’s Good News Bible Storybook, and Where I Am: Heaven, Eternity and Our Life Beyond, were published.

BY THE MILLIONS

1 Million: Amount of copies Graham’s book, Angels: God's Secret Agents, sold within 90 days.

1.1 Million: Amount of people who attended Graham’s 5-day crusade in Seoul, Korea.

2+ Million: Amount of copies Peace With God sold world-wide.

2.2 Million: Estimated amount of people who turned to Christianity during his crusades.

5 Million: Amount NBC offered Graham for five years to appear alongside Arthur Godfrey. Graham turned down the offer to continue his crusades.

Related Stories:

Condolence Book Remembering Billy Graham Set in NC's Old Capitol Building

Rev. Billy Graham to Lie in Honor at US Capitol Rotunda

‘Well Done Good, Faithful Servant’ | Rev. Billy Graham Funeral Details

Billy Graham Motorcade Could Cause Delays on I-40, I-85

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY-TV