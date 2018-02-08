Richard Childress Pit Crew Makes Pit Stop at Boys and Girls Club

Pit Stops for Hope, the charity of the Richard Childress Racing Pit Crew teams, made a pit stop at the Ken Carlson Boys and Girls Club in Winston-Salem. The crew showed the kids what it takes to be in a NASCAR pit crew. (Photo: WFMY News 2, WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Pit Stops for Hope, the charity of the Richard Childress Racing Pit Crew teams, made a pit stop at the Salvation Army Ken Carlson Boys and Girls Club in Winston-Salem on Thursday.

The team shared a message of teamwork and the importance of education with the kids.

They also showed the kids what it takes to be a NASCAR pit crew member and gave the kids some hands on experience.

Pit Stops For Hope uses the platform of NASCAR to spread a positivity, and inspire community love and growth.

