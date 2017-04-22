WFMY
Carowinds Ride Gets Stuck For Nearly An Hour, Witness Says

Park goers told NBC Charlotte a car got stuck on the tracks of the Ricochet Ride for close to an hour.

Rachel Brown , WCNC 7:01 PM. EDT April 22, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It was quite the scare for some riders at Carowinds Friday. 

Parkgoers told NBC Charlotte they were stuck on the tracks of the Ricochet ride for nearly an hour. 

Jennifer Joyner, a mother visiting the park with her two children, snapped a photo showing a cart full of people stuck. 

"It was a startling sight right away because I've ridden that ride many times and I know the cars aren't supposed to sit that high up," Joyner says.

Luckily, riders were able to come down safely.

"Everyone seemed very calm," Joyner says. "And then after a little while, they all gingerly climbed down the stairs.

Carowinds told NBC Charlotte they are looking into this report. The Ricochet is back up and running, the park says.

 

