Ring Bearer & Flower Girl Meet At 1997 Wedding, Get Married In 2016

CLEMMONS, N.C. – It was a love story 20 years in the making – starting with a ring bearer and a flower girl in 1997.

Six-year-old Anna Rae and seven-year-old Jordan walked down the aisle for the first time back then. But little did they know that decades later, they would walk down the aisle together again, this time, as husband and wife.

The couple has been married now for less than a year, but they say meeting back up, and getting together was part of God’s plan. They found out about the picture a couple months into when they started dating, around 8 years ago.

“I was five weeks in to basic training, and we been writing back-and-forth the entire time I was there, and then I get a picture one day where she wrote a nice little paragraph and included the picture of course, and the first thing that went through my head was oh god are we related?” said Jordan Hodge.



“Just to explain, we're not related. It was marriage by our two families. We were just the ring bearer and the flower girl in 1997,” said Anna Rae.



At that time, these two could never have predicted they would meet again, much less - get married.



“We went to different high schools, different counties and we had two friends that dated at the time, and they went their separate ways, and we kind a lost touch too,” said Anna Rae.



But as fate would have it, they were meant to be.



“[At our wedding], we had of course a big picture from our first trip down the aisle, he was a little less reluctant to walk with me this time,” she joked.



That was October 8, 2016.



“It was during hurricane Matthew, that weekend, so a little wet, and we didn't have the outdoor wedding we wanted,” she said.

However, Jordan says, it was better than expected.

“Beautiful pictures, it turned out 10 times better than we could've hoped for it,” he said, “It was awesome, it really was.”



Now, less than one year into marriage, they say it couldn't be better. And, this year, they get to celebrate their first anniversary, as well as their 20th.

