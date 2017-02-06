Ringling Bros. & Barnum & Bailey circus train rolls into Greensboro. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The circus is here!

The Ringling Bros. & Barnum & Bailey circus train rolled into Greensboro Monday night ahead of it's last stop at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The circus is back in Greensboro for its farewell tour. The Greatest show on Earth ends in May. THE CEO says declining ticket sales, high operating costs, and the decision to remove elephants from acts have left the circus with no other choice - but to close.

The Coliseum is expecting larger crowds than normal and if you want to get a good glimpse, you might have to pay some steeper prices for a ticket.

We talked to someone who bought tickets back in January. That person paid close to $80 for two tickets in section 109, right up front.

In February, that section is sold out. But if you look at the seats nearby, the price of two tickets is more than double what it was before, coming in at around $200.

Some tickets, though, are still for sale for as little as $15. Those seats are just further back.

