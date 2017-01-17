Greatest Show on Earth Schedules Final Shows in Triad

GREENSBORO - Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey's Greatest Show on Earth will hit the Triad one more time next month.
From Feb. 8 through Feb. 12, Circus Extreme will hold nine shows at the Greensboro Coliseum. WFMY News 2 will sponsor opening night and carry the guest ringmaster. Show times are:
- Wed., Feb. 8, 7 p.m.
- Thu., Feb. 9, 10:40 a.m.
- Thu., Feb. 9, 7 p.m.
- Fri., Feb. 10, 7 p.m.
- Sat., Feb. 11, 11 a.m.
- Sat., Feb. 11, 3 p.m.
- Sat., Feb. 11, 7 p.m.
- Sun., Feb. 12, 1 p.m.
- Sun., Feb. 12, 5 p.m.
Ticket information can be found on their website.
RELATED: Ringling Bros. Circus Ending 'Greatest Show on Earth'
Recently, the circus announced it's ending "The Greatest Show on Earth" in May, following a 146-year run.
Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2
Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store
Copyright 2016 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs