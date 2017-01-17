WFMY
Greatest Show on Earth Schedules Final Shows in Triad

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 2:04 PM. EST January 17, 2017

GREENSBORO - Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey's Greatest Show on Earth will hit the Triad one more time next month.

From Feb. 8 through Feb. 12, Circus Extreme will hold nine shows at the Greensboro Coliseum. WFMY News 2 will sponsor opening night and carry the guest ringmaster. Show times are:

  • Wed., Feb. 8, 7 p.m.
  • Thu., Feb. 9, 10:40 a.m.
  • Thu., Feb. 9, 7 p.m.
  • Fri., Feb. 10, 7 p.m.
  • Sat., Feb. 11, 11 a.m.
  • Sat., Feb. 11, 3 p.m.
  • Sat., Feb. 11, 7 p.m.
  • Sun., Feb. 12, 1 p.m.
  • Sun., Feb. 12, 5 p.m.

Ticket information can be found on their website.   

Recently, the circus announced it's ending "The Greatest Show on Earth" in May, following a 146-year run. 

