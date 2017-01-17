Greatest Show on Earth Schedules Final Shows in Triad

Elephants parade into the arena during a Ringling Bros. show on April 17, 2016 in Fairfax, Va. (Photo: Jasper Colt, USA TODAY)

GREENSBORO - Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey's Greatest Show on Earth will hit the Triad one more time next month.

From Feb. 8 through Feb. 12, Circus Extreme will hold nine shows at the Greensboro Coliseum. WFMY News 2 will sponsor opening night and carry the guest ringmaster. Show times are:

Wed., Feb. 8, 7 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 9, 10:40 a.m.

Thu., Feb. 9, 7 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 10, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 11, 11 a.m.

Sat., Feb. 11, 3 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 12, 1 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 12, 5 p.m.

Ticket information can be found on their website.

RELATED: Ringling Bros. Circus Ending 'Greatest Show on Earth'

Recently, the circus announced it's ending "The Greatest Show on Earth" in May, following a 146-year run.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2016 WFMY