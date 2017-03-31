Road Blocked After Greensboro House Catches Fire: Police

A house fire on the 2100 block of Textile Drive in Greensboro has the 1300 and 1400 North English Street closed until emergency services clear the scene. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC - A house fire on the 2100 block of Textile Drive in Greensboro has the 1300 and 1400 North English Street closed until emergency services clear the scene.

Fire officials on the scene are still investigating how the fire started. They told WFMY News 2 there were no injuries from the fire.

The owner of the house told WFMY News 2 his wife has smelled smoke and told them to leave the house. While they were running out the back door, a neighbor was also warning them to evacuate.

The owner and his wife have lived in the house for 18 years. Fire officials are still investigating to see if the family has to be displaced.

Copyright 2017 WFMY